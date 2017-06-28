Lemon Lime

GENERAL

Q: Is Liquid I.V. FDA approved?

A: Liquid I.V. is regulated as a Beverage by the FDA. All of the ingredients found in Liquid I.V. are GRAS certified (Generally Recognized As Safe) in compliance with FDA guidelines. Q: Where can I purchase Liquid I.V.?

A: You can buy Liquid I.V. right here on our website. Quick, easy and FREE delivery. Here you will received the best value on the market and largest product offering. You can also find Liquid I.V. in over 20,000 stores across the country. Check out our store locator to find a retailer near you! Q: Do you ship internationally?

A: No, we do not currently ship internationally, but plan to in the near future. We offer Free Shipping on all orders in the U.S. Q: I want to sell Liquid I.V. in my store. How?

A: If you are interested in purchasing Liquid I.V. at wholesale and selling it in your store, please send an email to info@liquid-iv.com.

DEHYDRATION

Q: What causes dehydration?

A: Dehydration is the loss of water and salts essential for normal body function. Dehydration occurs when the body loses more water than it takes in. Basic daily activities like breathing and walking cause the body to excrete water and can lead to dehydration. Q: How can I tell if I’m dehydrated?

A: Approximately 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated. Dizziness, confusion, headaches, muscle fatigue, cramping, fainting, anxiousness, increased thirst, and decreased urine output are some of the symptoms of dehydration. Learn more here. Q: What is the importance of hydration?

A: The human body is comprised of roughly 60% water. Every single cell in the human body needs water to function. Losing just 2% of your body’s water can result in mild dehydration. Drinking water and replacing electrolytes serves a wide range of purposes in our bodies including removing waste through urine; controlling body temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure; and maintaining a healthy metabolism. Q: Why can’t I just drink water?

A: Drinking water and staying properly hydrated might be one of the most crucial things you can do for your body. Liquid I.V. just makes the water you drink more efficient! If you find it difficult to drink enough water throughout the day, Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier (when mixed in water) can provide the same hydration as drinking 2-3 bottles of water… if not more. Q: Are there any drinks that dehydrate you?

A: Yes, beverages such as alcohol, coffee, soda, and even some juices can dehydrate the body even more. Q: What causes muscle cramping?

A: Dehydration, overuse of a muscle, muscle strain, or just holding a certain position for too long can result in cramping. A lack of electrolytes in the body like potassium, calcium and magnesium can result in cramping.

THE SCIENCE

Q: How does Liquid I.V. work?

A: Liquid I.V. is a Non-GMO electrolyte drink mix that utilizes breakthrough science of Cellular Transport Technology (CTT) to deliver hydration and other key nutrients into your bloodstream faster and more efficiently than water alone. Q: What is an Oral Rehydration Solution?

A: An Oral Rehydration Solution is a form of fluid replacement that is used to treat dehydration. Oral Rehydration Solutions contain a precise ratio of electrolytes, glucose, and water that are rapidly absorbed into the body and enter the bloodstream faster than plain water. Liquid I.V. meets all of the ORS standards set by UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO). Q: What’s in Liquid I.V.?

A: Liquid I.V. is a great tasting Non-GMO electrolyte drink mix that uses a specific ratio of sodium, glucose, and potassium to deliver water and other key nutrients directly to your bloodstream. Liquid I.V. contains 3x the electrolytes of traditional sports drinks with less than half the sugar and calories. It also contains 110% daily value of Vitamin C, Potassium, B3, B5, B6, B12. Click here to learn more about the science and clean ingredients used in Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier. Q: Why does Liquid I.V. contain high levels of sodium?

A: Sodium is one of the key electrolytes utilized in Cellular Transport Technology (CTT). When combined with glucose and potassium, sodium enhances water absorption in the body. Q: Why does Liquid I.V. contain sugar?

A: Glucose (sugar) is one of the key components in the science behind Cellular Transport Technology (CTT). Liquid I.V. contains an optimal amount of sugar needed to help your body absorb water and electrolytes in the small intestine as quickly and efficiently as possible. This breakthrough hydration science depends on Non-GMO pure cane sugar strictly for function, not taste. Q: Is Liquid I.V. healthy?

A: Yes, Liquid I.V. is Non-GMO, vegan, free of gluten, soy, dairy and contains no artificial preservatives, no artificial colors, no artificial flavors and no artificial sweeteners. Read more about the clean ingredients here. Q: What are electrolytes?

A: Electrolytes are minerals that ionize when dissolved in suitable substances such as water. The primary electrolytes found in Liquid I.V. are sodium and potassium. These two electrolytes are a key reason why Liquid I.V. is so effective in helping your body absorb water. Read more here. Q: Is Liquid I.V. an energy drink?

A: No. Liquid I.V. does not have any caffeine, however, it does contain B vitamins that are known to give the body a natural boost of energy.

DIRECTIONS FOR USE

Q: How do I use Liquid I.V.?

A: Mix one Liquid I.V. powder packet into 16 oz. of cold water. Some people mix Liquid I.V. into more or less water depending on flavor preference. Just pour, mix, and hydrate. Q: When should I drink Liquid I.V.?

A: You can drink Liquid I.V. anytime. Liquid I.V. leads to overall improvement in just about every bodily function as a result of proper hydration. Proper hydration can prevent symptoms of dehydration including fatigue, headache, dizziness, confusion, muscle cramps, increased heart rate, dry mouth, bad breathe, fainting and dry skin. Learn more about the benefits of proper hydration here. Q: Is it safe to drink Liquid I.V. daily?

A; Yes, Liquid I.V. can be consumed daily. It is an excellent option during or

after a tough workout, while traveling, and for life’s daily adventures. Q: What is the recommended consumption quantity of Liquid I.V.?

A: Use one packet of Liquid I.V. with water as needed to support proper hydration. Liquid I.V. is safe to consume in multiple servings. However, it is possible to over hydrate, but extremely rare. Q: Is Liquid I.V. for everyone?

A: Liquid I.V. is practically for everyone. It is ideal for athletes, jet lagged travelers, elderly, military personnel, and anyone with an active lifestyle. You should also consult your physician before drinking Liquid I.V. if you have any specific health issues. Q: Can I drink Liquid I.V. if I’m pregnant or nursing?

A: Yes, all of the ingredients in Liquid I.V. are safe to drink when you are pregnant or nursing. Many of our customers have made Liquid I.V. a staple in their routine while pregnant or nursing because dehydration becomes so prevalent. However, we recommend that pregnant and nursing women consult their physician before consuming Liquid I.V. Q: Is Liquid I.V. safe for kids?

A: Yes, Liquid I.V. is safe for kids. Thousands of moms across the country have substituted Liquid I.V. for traditional sugary sports drinks for their children. We recommend you consult your physician before giving Liquid I.V. to children under the age of two. Q: Can I drink my Liquid I.V. hot?

A: Yes, you can consume Liquid I.V. hot. It makes a great hot beverage for colder winter months or sick days.

STORAGE AND PRODUCT STABILITY